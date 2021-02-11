Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Shares Gap Up to $286.00

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $286.00, but opened at $304.00. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 14,175 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.60. The firm has a market cap of £56.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based technologies to reinvent water in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies in cleaning specialist personal protective equipment.

