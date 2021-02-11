Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 89.2% in January

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the January 14th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

HX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,271. Xiaobai Maimai has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.