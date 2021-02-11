Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,356 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $143.15 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.