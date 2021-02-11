XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,510.30

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,510.30 and traded as high as $5,140.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $5,060.00, with a volume of 17,625 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,984.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,510.30. The company has a market cap of £993.52 million and a PE ratio of 54.18.

About XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

