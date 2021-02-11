Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 6.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Xperi worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 44,967 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 116,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

