Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of XCOMQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Xtera Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About Xtera Communications
