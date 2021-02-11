Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of XCOMQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Xtera Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Xtera Communications

Xtera Communications, Inc is in the process of liquidation. Previously, it provided Raman amplification enabled optical transport systems for terrestrial and submarine networks worldwide. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas. On February 21, 2017, the voluntary petition of Xtera Communications, Inc for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7.

