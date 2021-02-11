Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.38. Xtra-Gold Resources shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$64.22 million and a PE ratio of 29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21.

About Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

