Xtrackers MSCI AP ex Jpn Hdg Eq ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAP) Shares Up 0.3%

Xtrackers MSCI AP ex Jpn Hdg Eq ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAP) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.02. 40,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,569% from the average session volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI AP ex Jpn Hdg Eq ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI AP ex Jpn Hdg Eq ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.