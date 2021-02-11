Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57,806.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 142% higher against the US dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $50,803.07 and approximately $57,806.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

Xuez can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.