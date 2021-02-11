Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 26.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price shot up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $40.62. 3,701,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,627,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on YALA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,459,000.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

