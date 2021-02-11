Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.01

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 6491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YARIY. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

