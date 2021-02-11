Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YHEKF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Yeahka has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yeahka in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

