YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.50

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 19741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get YETI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,985.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,252 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.