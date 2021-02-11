YFValue (YFV) Market Cap Tops $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One YFValue token can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00259725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00107711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00081259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00087575 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00198638 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

YFValue can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

