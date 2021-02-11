YOU COIN Trading Up 23.3% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

