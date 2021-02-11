YOUengine (YOUC) Hits One Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.01073436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.83 or 0.05398294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

