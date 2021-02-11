Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

