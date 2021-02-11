Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,123,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 299,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%.
About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.