Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,123,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 299,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

