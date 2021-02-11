Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Up 25.8%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price rose 25.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 6,912,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 1,451,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

YJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yunji by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

