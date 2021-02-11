Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $485.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.15 million to $497.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $439.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

