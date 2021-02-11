Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

CHEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 7,052,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,976,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

