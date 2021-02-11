Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report sales of $4.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $17.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $18.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $160.20 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

