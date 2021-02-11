Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,039. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders sold 52,732 shares of company stock worth $2,861,073 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after buying an additional 272,585 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $31,596,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

