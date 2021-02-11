Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

HONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

HONE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 190,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,080. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 85,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.