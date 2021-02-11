Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.