Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($1.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,412 shares of company stock worth $693,949. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

