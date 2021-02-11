Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on QAD in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in QAD by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 52,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QAD by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in QAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 445.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $75.37.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.