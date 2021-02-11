Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $5.44. RH posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Shares of RH stock traded up $8.06 on Thursday, hitting $506.08. 554,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.45 and a 200 day moving average of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 46.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RH by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

