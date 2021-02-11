Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $77.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

