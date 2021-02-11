Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post $15.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.75 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $96.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.88 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

