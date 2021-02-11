Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

CDLX stock opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 2.63.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $433,946.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,185,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $365,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,534 shares of company stock worth $12,839,870. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cardlytics by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,611 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

