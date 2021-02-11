Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 431,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

