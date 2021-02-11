Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 14,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,933. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.83.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
