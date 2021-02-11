Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 14,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,933. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.83.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.