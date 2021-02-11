Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. HP also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HPQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 279,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

