Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report sales of $341.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.39 million and the highest is $345.30 million. National Instruments posted sales of $309.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10,276.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after buying an additional 933,021 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $20,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 548,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,370,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,238,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

