Zacks: Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

STIM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

STIM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,845. The firm has a market cap of $337.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,173,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

