Zacks: Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.29. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

