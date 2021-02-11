Zacks: Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

RDHL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,839. The stock has a market cap of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $181,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

