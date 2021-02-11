Zacks: Analysts Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 324,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $368.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

