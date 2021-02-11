Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

