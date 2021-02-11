Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

