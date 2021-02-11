Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.72 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.