Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 49,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,592. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
