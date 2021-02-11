Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.89. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 455,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

