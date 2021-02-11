Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.35 Million

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $266.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $240.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $969.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.20 million to $997.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.