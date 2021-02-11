Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce $38.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $10.63 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.38 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other news, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,014 shares of company stock worth $1,426,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

JNCE opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $492.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

