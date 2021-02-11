Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $1.02. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 19,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,651. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,907. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

