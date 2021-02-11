Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 626,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,369 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

