Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

