Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.14). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 941,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $290.43 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $299.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -203.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

